Overview

Dr. Eli Rosen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Rosen works at Eli N Rosen MD in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.