Dr. Eli Reshef, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Eli Reshef, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with University of Louisville Hospital

Dr. Reshef works at Champaign Dental Group in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    David A Kallenberger MD
    3433 NW 56th St Ste 210B, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 395-5665

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Lakeside Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Oct 12, 2022
    My experience with Dr. Reshef has been great. He gives me all of his attention when I am telling what is going on with me and always guides me in the right direction to maintain good health and ideas on how to make my life a better one following his orders and friendship. Very highly respect his endeavors to keep me on the right track to living a healthy, wholesome aging life. Great doctor!!! Oh and staff too!
    About Dr. Eli Reshef, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1982655577
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Louisville Hospital
    Internship
    • Uab Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eli Reshef, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reshef is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reshef has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reshef has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reshef works at Champaign Dental Group in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Reshef’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Reshef. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reshef.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reshef, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reshef appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

