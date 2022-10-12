Dr. Eli Reshef, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reshef is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eli Reshef, MD
Overview
Dr. Eli Reshef, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with University of Louisville Hospital
Dr. Reshef works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
David A Kallenberger MD3433 NW 56th St Ste 210B, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 395-5665
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Lakeside Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reshef?
My experience with Dr. Reshef has been great. He gives me all of his attention when I am telling what is going on with me and always guides me in the right direction to maintain good health and ideas on how to make my life a better one following his orders and friendship. Very highly respect his endeavors to keep me on the right track to living a healthy, wholesome aging life. Great doctor!!! Oh and staff too!
About Dr. Eli Reshef, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English, Hebrew
- 1982655577
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Hospital
- Uab Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reshef has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reshef accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reshef has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reshef works at
Dr. Reshef speaks Hebrew.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Reshef. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reshef.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reshef, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reshef appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.