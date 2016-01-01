Overview

Dr. Eli Michaels, MD is an Urology Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Michaels works at Northwest Suburban Urology in Elk Grove Village, IL with other offices in Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.