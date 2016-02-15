Dr. Marcovici has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eli Marcovici, MD
Overview
Dr. Eli Marcovici, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
Internal Medicine1090 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10025 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Recently, I had cataract surgery by Dr. Marcovici, the kindest medical provider I've ever had. Five of my friends recommended him to me. The staff at Mt. Sinai Eye & Ear, the staff in his office, and everyone in his waiting room respects him and applauds his work. He is modest and quiet, so I asked all of those that I had contact with and was told that he is committed to meeting his patient's needs. Gratefully, I experienced how he goes out of his way to allay fears with care.
About Dr. Eli Marcovici, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770594376
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med|Dwnst Med Ctr|Maimonides Hosp
- Montefiore Medical Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
Dr. Marcovici accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcovici has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marcovici speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcovici. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcovici.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcovici, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcovici appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.