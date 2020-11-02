Dr. Kolp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eli Kolp, MD
Overview
Dr. Eli Kolp, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MOSCOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH OF R.S.F.S.R. and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Kolp works at
Locations
-
1
Alternative Psychiatry8788 State Road 70 E Ste 101, Bradenton, FL 34202 Directions (941) 444-8028Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kolp?
Dr. Kolp literally gave me my life back. He diagnosed me with bipolar II disorder and put me on a mood stabilizer. After years of constant hospitalizations, self-harm, and suicide attempts, I finally received the right diagnosis because of Dr. Kolp. I haven't hurt myself or attempted suicide since. It's like a miracle. Now that I'm properly medicated, I'm thriving in graduate school and regularly share my recovery story as part of my mental health advocacy work. Dr. Kolp, thank you so much for making me a person again!
About Dr. Eli Kolp, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1669687612
Education & Certifications
- MOSCOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH OF R.S.F.S.R.
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kolp accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kolp works at
Dr. Kolp has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Tobacco Use Disorder and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.