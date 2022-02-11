Overview

Dr. Eli Kirschner, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Westwood, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Kirschner works at Valley Health System in Westwood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Thrombocytosis and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.