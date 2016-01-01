Overview

Dr. Eli Hallal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Albany, IN. They completed their residency with St Elizabeth Med Center



Dr. Hallal works at MDVIP - New Albany, Indiana in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.