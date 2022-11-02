See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Eli Grunstein, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
5 (36)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eli Grunstein, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Grunstein works at ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillectomy, Ear Tube Placement and Adenoidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown
    51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tonsillectomy
Ear Tube Placement
Adenoidectomy
Tonsillectomy
Ear Tube Placement
Adenoidectomy

Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Adenoid Disorders Chevron Icon
Airway Disorders Chevron Icon
Airway Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Chronic Ear Infections (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Repair Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Larynx Repair Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Infections Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Throat Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tracheal Stenosis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 02, 2022
    He made my 10 year old feel very comfortable. Was very friendly , thorough. Great dr experience
    — Nov 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eli Grunstein, MD
    About Dr. Eli Grunstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295871879
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Medical Education
    • A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Board Certifications
    • Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology
