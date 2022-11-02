Overview

Dr. Eli Grunstein, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Grunstein works at ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillectomy, Ear Tube Placement and Adenoidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.