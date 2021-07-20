Dr. Eli Finkelstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finkelstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eli Finkelstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Eli Finkelstein, MD is a Spine Physiatry Specialist in Roswell, GA. They completed their residency with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Finkelstein works at
Locations
Resurgens Orthopaedics1285 Hembree Rd Ste 200A, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 475-2710Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Resurgens Orthopaedics4150 Deputy Bill Cantrell Rd, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 886-8111
Resurgens PC4150 Dep Bill Cantrell Memorial Rd Ste 300, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (770) 886-8111
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I first saw Dr. Finkelstein 7 years ago. He treated my symptoms and I was pain free until June of 2021. Upon returning to see him, I was treated respectfully, listened to, and after X-rays, Dr. Finkelstein provided a physical exam. He then outlined what he saw in the X-rays, provided an assessment of the physical exam and explained what he thought the best course of treatment would be. He was very specific, analytical and conservative in his approach, not opting for an invasive course of treatment to start with. Very pleased with my visit. Not at all what others have posted here. I definitely recommend Dr. Finkelstein.
About Dr. Eli Finkelstein, MD
- Spine Physiatry
- English
- 1184611873
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- Rutgers University
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finkelstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finkelstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finkelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finkelstein works at
Dr. Finkelstein has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finkelstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Finkelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finkelstein.
