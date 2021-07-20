See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Roswell, GA
Dr. Eli Finkelstein, MD

Spine Physiatry
2.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Eli Finkelstein, MD is a Spine Physiatry Specialist in Roswell, GA. They completed their residency with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Dr. Finkelstein works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Roswell, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Resurgens Orthopaedics
    1285 Hembree Rd Ste 200A, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 475-2710
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Resurgens Orthopaedics
    4150 Deputy Bill Cantrell Rd, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 886-8111
  3. 3
    Resurgens PC
    4150 Dep Bill Cantrell Memorial Rd Ste 300, Cumming, GA 30040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 886-8111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Jul 20, 2021
    I first saw Dr. Finkelstein 7 years ago. He treated my symptoms and I was pain free until June of 2021. Upon returning to see him, I was treated respectfully, listened to, and after X-rays, Dr. Finkelstein provided a physical exam. He then outlined what he saw in the X-rays, provided an assessment of the physical exam and explained what he thought the best course of treatment would be. He was very specific, analytical and conservative in his approach, not opting for an invasive course of treatment to start with. Very pleased with my visit. Not at all what others have posted here. I definitely recommend Dr. Finkelstein.
    Richard B. — Jul 20, 2021
    About Dr. Eli Finkelstein, MD

    • Spine Physiatry
    • English
    • 1184611873
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Saint Barnabas Medical Center
    • Rutgers University
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eli Finkelstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finkelstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Finkelstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Finkelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Finkelstein has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finkelstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Finkelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finkelstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finkelstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finkelstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.