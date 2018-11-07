See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Crestview Hills, KY
Dr. Eli Cianciolo, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eli Cianciolo, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.

Dr. Cianciolo works at Riverhills Neuroscience in Crestview Hills, KY with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Crestview Hills
    320 Thomas More Pkwy, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 341-4266
    Linden Pointe
    4805 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 612-1111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital
  • Mercy Health-West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylarthritis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 07, 2018
    Very kind. He goes above and beyond for his patients. Dr. Cianciolo is knowledgeable and knows his stuff. I highly recommend him!
    Cincinnati, OH — Nov 07, 2018
    About Dr. Eli Cianciolo, MD

    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013128305
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard / Massachusetts General Hospital
    • University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eli Cianciolo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cianciolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cianciolo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cianciolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cianciolo has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cianciolo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cianciolo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cianciolo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cianciolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cianciolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

