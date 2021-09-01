Dr. Eli Baron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eli Baron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eli Baron, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Baron works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cedars Sinai - Mark Goodson Building444 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 800, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-9779
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baron?
I saw Dr baron around 7 years ago , I flew into la , I never got surgery as I list some weight , but ill tell Dr Eli baron in my opinion was the most detailed caring surgeon I ever dealt with,explained things like no other ever has to me, and i know he knew what he was talking about.
About Dr. Eli Baron, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1922113869
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baron accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baron works at
Dr. Baron has seen patients for Spondylolisthesis, Scoliosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Baron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.