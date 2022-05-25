See All Rheumatologists in Henderson, NV
Dr. Elham Taherian, MD

Rheumatology
4.1 (37)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elham Taherian, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Semnan University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.

Dr. Taherian works at Dignity Health Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain and Raynaud's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Henderson Multi-Specialty Clinic
    10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 309, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Arthropathy in Behcet's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Myopathies Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Myopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seronegative Spondyloarthropathy Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon

Dr. Elham Taherian, MD
About Dr. Elham Taherian, MD

  • Rheumatology
  • 22 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1457476707
Education & Certifications

  • University Hospitals, Case Western Medical Center
  • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
  • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
  • Semnan University of Medical Sciences
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Elham Taherian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taherian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Taherian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Taherian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Taherian works at Dignity Health Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Dr. Taherian’s profile.

Dr. Taherian has seen patients for Limb Pain and Raynaud's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taherian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

37 patients have reviewed Dr. Taherian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taherian.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taherian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taherian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.