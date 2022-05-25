Dr. Elham Taherian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taherian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elham Taherian, MD
Dr. Elham Taherian, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Semnan University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Henderson Multi-Specialty Clinic10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 309, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions
She listens and plans an appropriate program to manage my symptoms. Very positive interest in my issues. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Elham Taherian, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Female
- University Hospitals, Case Western Medical Center
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- Semnan University of Medical Sciences
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Dr. Taherian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Taherian using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Taherian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taherian has seen patients for Limb Pain and Raynaud's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taherian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Taherian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taherian.
