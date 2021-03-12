Dr. Eleonora Teplinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teplinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eleonora Teplinsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Eleonora Teplinsky, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Locations
Medical/Oncology/Hematology1 Valley Health Plz # C-212, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 634-5578
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
She really explains what will happen with your treatment no matter how long it took. I felt very comfortable with her and was reassured about the entire process. She is very caring.
About Dr. Eleonora Teplinsky, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hosp Ctr, NYU
- Tufts Medical Center
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- The College of New Jersey
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teplinsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teplinsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teplinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teplinsky speaks Russian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Teplinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teplinsky.
