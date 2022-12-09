Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eleonora Rubin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eleonora Rubin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SAMARKAND MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.
Dr. Rubin works at
Locations
Inner Power Lcsw PC7009 Austin St Ste 203, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 915-8961
Hospital Affiliations
- Queens Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Rubin after my present dr retired. I didn’t know what to expect because the reviews weren’t very good. I found her to be warm and understanding. She has helped me in many ways and I recommend her highly.
About Dr. Eleonora Rubin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAMARKAND MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.
