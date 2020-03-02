See All Pediatricians in Glendale, NY
Dr. Eleonora Mezheritsky, MD

Pediatrics
4 (39)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eleonora Mezheritsky, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glendale, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Petersburg State Pediatric Medical Academy and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.

Dr. Mezheritsky works at Child Care Pediatrics, PC. in Glendale, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Child Care Pediatrics, PC.
    6570 Myrtle Ave, Glendale, NY 11385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 366-5391

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
  • St. Vincent's Medical Center
  • Wyckoff Heights Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Allergy Shots
Allergy Testing
Asthma
Asthma in Children
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Chronic Sinusitis
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diarrhea
Enteritis
Fever
Headache
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Infant Care
Infections
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Lipid Disorders
Neonatal Care
Obesity
Otitis Media
Pediatric Diseases
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Well Baby Care
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 02, 2020
    Outstanding, highly experienced, great personality, extremely knowledgeable pediatrician. Dr. Ella does everything buy her self. She is a REAL MEDICAL DOCTOR ! My three kids love her very much. She is like a part of our family.
    Joanna S. — Mar 02, 2020
    About Dr. Eleonora Mezheritsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1306987581
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai School Med/Elmhurst Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Saint Petersburg State Pediatric Medical Academy
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eleonora Mezheritsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mezheritsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mezheritsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mezheritsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mezheritsky works at Child Care Pediatrics, PC. in Glendale, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mezheritsky’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Mezheritsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mezheritsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mezheritsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mezheritsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

