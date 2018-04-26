Dr. Fedonenko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eleonora Fedonenko, MD
Overview
Dr. Eleonora Fedonenko, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Dnipropetrovskyi Med Inst and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Fedonenko works at
Locations
Eleonora Fedonenko MD and David Vizel Md. A Professional Corp.6221 Wilshire Blvd Ste 312, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (323) 655-0990
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Could not be happier with Dr. Fedonenko as my doctor. Smart, Caring, Insightful, & Detailed.
About Dr. Eleonora Fedonenko, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Russian
- 1790721850
Education & Certifications
- U Va Roanoke-Salem
- Roanoke Med Hosp-Vamc Med Sch
- Dnipropetrovskyi Med Inst
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fedonenko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fedonenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fedonenko speaks Armenian and Russian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fedonenko. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fedonenko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fedonenko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fedonenko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.