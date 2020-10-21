See All Oncologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Eleni Efstathiou, MD

Oncology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Eleni Efstathiou, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Efstathiou works at Houston Methodist Oncology Partners in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Outpatient Center
    6445 Main St Ste 2400, Houston, TX 77030 (713) 441-9948

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Prostate Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening
Secondary Malignancies
Prostate Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening

Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 21, 2020
    A very empathetic and knowledge person. Explains all issue thoroughly and listens to patient concern.
    Bill Meyers — Oct 21, 2020
    About Dr. Eleni Efstathiou, MD

    • Oncology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1447654470
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Hospital

