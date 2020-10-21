Dr. Eleni Efstathiou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Efstathiou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eleni Efstathiou, MD
Overview
Dr. Eleni Efstathiou, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Efstathiou works at
Locations
-
1
Outpatient Center6445 Main St Ste 2400, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-9948
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Efstathiou?
A very empathetic and knowledge person. Explains all issue thoroughly and listens to patient concern.
About Dr. Eleni Efstathiou, MD
- Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1447654470
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Efstathiou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Efstathiou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Efstathiou using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Efstathiou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Efstathiou works at
Dr. Efstathiou has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Efstathiou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Efstathiou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Efstathiou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Efstathiou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Efstathiou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.