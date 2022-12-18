Overview

Dr. Eleni Andreopoulou, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Ioannina and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Andreopoulou works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.