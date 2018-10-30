Dr. Elena Weinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elena Weinstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elena Weinstein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
University of Colorado Rheumatology1635 Aurora Ct, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-7700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Lone Tree Pediatrics10103 Ridgegate Pkwy, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 282-2288Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Weinstein saw me after a yearlong search for an RA medicine for my severe case. The 5th medication I tried caused a near fatal reaction and three hospitalizations. A second opinion and review from Dr Weinstein resulted in a new, safe, effective prescription. For two years I have been functioning well with minimal RA issues. I so appreciate her expertise and would recommend anyone struggling to get a second opinion.
- Rheumatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1962474882
- Albert Einstein College Med
- Emory University
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- MERCER UNIVERSITY
Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinstein works at
Dr. Weinstein has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Psoriatic Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.