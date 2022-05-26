Overview

Dr. Elena Tunitsky-Bitton, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from McGill University and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.



Dr. Tunitsky-Bitton works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in West Hartford, CT, Glastonbury, CT and Avon, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.