Dr. Elena Tunitsky-Bitton, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elena Tunitsky-Bitton, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from McGill University and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-4338
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group65 Memorial Rd Ste 410, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 972-4338
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group330 Western Blvd Ste 103, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 972-4338
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group385 W Main St, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 947-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tunitsky is absolutely wonderful!! She's very thorough, professional, warm, caring and very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Elena Tunitsky-Bitton, MD
- Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1043432123
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Baystate Medical Center
- McGill University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tunitsky-Bitton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tunitsky-Bitton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tunitsky-Bitton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tunitsky-Bitton has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tunitsky-Bitton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tunitsky-Bitton speaks Russian and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tunitsky-Bitton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tunitsky-Bitton.
