Dr. Elena Tunitsky-Bitton, MD

Dr. Elena Tunitsky-Bitton, MD

Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elena Tunitsky-Bitton, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from McGill University and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.

Dr. Tunitsky-Bitton works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in West Hartford, CT, Glastonbury, CT and Avon, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    85 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 972-4338
  2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    65 Memorial Rd Ste 410, West Hartford, CT 06107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 972-4338
  3
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    330 Western Blvd Ste 103, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 972-4338
  4
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    385 W Main St, Avon, CT 06001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 947-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
  • Hartford Hospital
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 26, 2022
    Dr Tunitsky is absolutely wonderful!! She's very thorough, professional, warm, caring and very knowledgeable.
    N Colon — May 26, 2022
    About Dr. Elena Tunitsky-Bitton, MD

    • Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    • 1043432123
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Baystate Medical Center
    • McGill University
