Dr. Elena Tsai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elena Tsai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They completed their fellowship with University Of Massachusetts Medical School
Dr. Tsai works at
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - 688 White Plains Road688 Post Rd, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very warm, makes one feel comfortable and confident that she will take good care of you. Explains everything well.
About Dr. Elena Tsai, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1073601902
Education & Certifications
- University Of Massachusetts Medical School
- University Of Massachusetts Medical School
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsai works at
Dr. Tsai has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.
