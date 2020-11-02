See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Elena Timoshkin, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Elena Timoshkin, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Elena Timoshkin, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern Univ College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Timoshkin works at ADVENTHEALTH MEDICAL GROUP FAMILY MEDICINE AT EAST ORLANDO in Orlando, FL with other offices in Ocoee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at East Orlando
    7975 Lake Underhill Rd Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 303-6830
  2. 2
    River of Life Osteopathic LLC
    11101 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 574-2880
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
  3. 3
    River of Life Osteopathic
    2705 MAGUIRE RD, Ocoee, FL 34761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 574-2880
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Timoshkin?

    Nov 02, 2020
    I have been a patient of DrTimoshkin since her internship several years ago. Her interest in me as a whole person has been so positive for my health over all. She seems to continually introduce additional treatment to help my condition. I am so fortunate to be under her care.
    Mary Bartlett — Nov 02, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elena Timoshkin, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Elena Timoshkin, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Timoshkin to family and friends

    Dr. Timoshkin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Timoshkin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Elena Timoshkin, DO.

    About Dr. Elena Timoshkin, DO

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891003687
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern Univ College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elena Timoshkin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Timoshkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Timoshkin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Timoshkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Timoshkin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Timoshkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Timoshkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Timoshkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Elena Timoshkin, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.