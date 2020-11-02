Overview

Dr. Elena Timoshkin, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern Univ College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Timoshkin works at ADVENTHEALTH MEDICAL GROUP FAMILY MEDICINE AT EAST ORLANDO in Orlando, FL with other offices in Ocoee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.