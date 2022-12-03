Dr. Elena Rehl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rehl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elena Rehl, MD
Overview
Dr. Elena Rehl, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They graduated from Uniformed Services University Of The Health Sciences, F. Edward Herbert School Of Medicine, Bethesda, MD and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Jupiter Medical Center.
Locations
Tenet Florida Physician Services - West Palm Beach, FL1309 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 594-1850Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is a great doctor. Professional, caring and thorough. A pleasure to be in her office. Staff excellent
About Dr. Elena Rehl, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- English
- 1154494912
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tn, Breast Surgery
- Tripler Army Medical Center, Honolulu, Hi, General Surgery
- Brooke Army Medical Center, San Antonio, Tx, General Surgery
- Uniformed Services University Of The Health Sciences, F. Edward Herbert School Of Medicine, Bethesda, MD
Dr. Rehl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rehl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rehl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rehl has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Mastectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rehl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Rehl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rehl.
