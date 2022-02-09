See All Oncologists in New Haven, CT
Dr. Elena Ratner, MD

Oncology
5 (11)
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Elena Ratner, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital, Stamford Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Peritoneal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    35 Park St Ste B, New Haven, CT 06519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 200-4176
    Waterbury Radiation Oncology Associates
    1075 CHASE PKWY, Waterbury, CT 06708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 200-4176
    Yale New Haven Hospital
    20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 785-7385
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Yale University School of Medicine
    333 Cedar St, New Haven, CT 06510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 785-7385
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Greenwich Hospital
  • Stamford Hospital
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open
Peritoneal Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open
Peritoneal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open
Peritoneal Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Uterine Cancer
Vaginal Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia
Breast Cancer
Cancer Screening
Colposcopy
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
Hysteroscopy
Lung Cancer
Neutropenia
Oral Cancer Screening
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Thoracentesis
Vulvectomy
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Bone Cancer
Bowenoid Papulosis
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Colpopexy
Colporrhaphy
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Endocervical Curettage
Excision of Cervix
Graft vs Host Disease
Head and Neck Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
Liver Cancer
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Melanoma
Meningiomas
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
Pleural Cancer
Reticulosarcoma
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thyroid Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 09, 2022
    It was the best experience one could hope for with a physician. She is incredibly knowledgeable, thoughtful in her approach, respects the time sensitivity and explains everything thoroughly. I could not have been in better hands during my diagnosis and surgery.
    Eileen — Feb 09, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Elena Ratner, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Elena Ratner, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ratner to family and friends

    Dr. Ratner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ratner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Elena Ratner, MD.

    About Dr. Elena Ratner, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588846463
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ratner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ratner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ratner has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Peritoneal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ratner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ratner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ratner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ratner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ratner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

