Overview

Dr. Elena Plavnik, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Amityville, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.



Dr. Plavnik works at Amityville Family Prac Assocs in Amityville, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.