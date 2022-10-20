Dr. Elena Pirozhnik, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pirozhnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elena Pirozhnik, DO
Overview
Dr. Elena Pirozhnik, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They completed their residency with Midwestern Univ/ccom Olympia Flds
Dr. Pirozhnik works at
Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group120 Spalding Dr Ste 401, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 369-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr. Pirozhnik, am 34 and have seen her since my teens. She is nice, attentive and not pushy. Would recommend to anyone looking for a good OB/GYN at any stage of life.
About Dr. Elena Pirozhnik, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Polish, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern Univ/ccom Olympia Flds
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
