Dr. Elena Lamb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Elena Lamb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elena Lamb, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Lamb works at
Locations
Einstein Breast Surgery at Center One9880 Bustleton Ave Ste 205, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 676-2222
Einstein Breast Surgery at The Womens Center5501 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 254-2730
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elena Lamb, MD
- Breast Surgery
- English
- 1851525869
Education & Certifications
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lamb has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lamb has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.