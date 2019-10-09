Overview

Dr. Elena Ng, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.



Dr. Ng works at Millennium Eye Care in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.