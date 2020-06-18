Dr. Elena Maydan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maydan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elena Maydan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elena Maydan, MD is a Dermatologist in Kearny, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University.
Dermatology & Dermatologic Surgery P.A.703 Kearny Ave, Kearny, NJ 07032 Directions (201) 998-4699Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 7:00pmSunday9:00am - 7:00pm
Dermatology Physicians of Connecticut4 Corporate Dr Ste 386, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 538-5682
Metropolitan Dermatology1324 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 448-4488Monday8:30am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 2:00pm
Scott Sanders MD Dermatology301 N Main St Ste 3, New City, NY 10956 Directions (845) 499-2017
- 1199SEIU
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had the Mohs procedure done on my face in August 2019. Dr. Maydan is a gifted and talented surgeon. Her gentle and caring manner helped to comfort me at a very difficult time. I can't say enough about how beautifully the scar has healed thanks to Dr. Maydan's excellent skills.
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1033145255
- Winthrop University Hospital
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Maydan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maydan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maydan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maydan has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maydan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Maydan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maydan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maydan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maydan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.