Dr. Elena Massarotti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massarotti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elena Massarotti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elena Massarotti, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Massarotti works at
Locations
-
1
Brigham and Women's Hospital75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-6523Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Brigham & Womens Arthritis Cntr60 Fenwood Rd, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5325Friday7:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Massarotti?
The best experience , ever. Dr Massarotti is so bright, so considerate and so willing to go extra mile for her patients.
About Dr. Elena Massarotti, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1104980762
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Massarotti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Massarotti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massarotti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Massarotti works at
Dr. Massarotti has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Massarotti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Massarotti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massarotti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massarotti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massarotti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.