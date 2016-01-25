Overview

Dr. Elena Martinho, MD is a Dermatologist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.



Dr. Martinho works at ELENA MARTINHO MD in Templeton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.