Dr. Elena Mann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elena Mann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Raceland, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med.
Dr. Mann works at
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Women's Health Center - Raceland104 Acadia Park Dr, Raceland, LA 70394 Directions (985) 537-3211
-
2
SLMA Comprehensive Health Clinic165 CORPORATE DR, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 360-3755Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
She is over all awesome ??????
About Dr. Elena Mann, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1750571105
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mann works at
Dr. Mann has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Trichomoniasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.