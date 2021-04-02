See All Rheumatologists in Sewell, NJ
Dr. Elena Lumezanu, MD

Rheumatology
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Elena Lumezanu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Carol Davila U and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Lumezanu works at Advocare Arthritis Osteoporosis & Rheumatology Associates in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advocare Arthritis Osteoporosis & Rheumatology Associates
    123 Egg Harbor Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 302-0500

  • Princeton Medical Center
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Osteoporosis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Joint Pain
Osteoporosis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Joint Pain

Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Apr 02, 2021
    Dr lumenzanu is very caring. She asks questions about you health, but is always open to listening to her patients and addressing their questions and concerns. I have never felt rushed during a visit with her. Her staff is equally caring and pleasant. A wonderful Rheumatology practice!
    Stephanie Yowell — Apr 02, 2021
    About Dr. Elena Lumezanu, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Romanian
    • 1275700858
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington Hospital Center/Georgetown University Hospital
    • Carol Davila U
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elena Lumezanu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lumezanu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lumezanu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lumezanu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lumezanu works at Advocare Arthritis Osteoporosis & Rheumatology Associates in Sewell, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Lumezanu’s profile.

    Dr. Lumezanu has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lumezanu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    85 patients have reviewed Dr. Lumezanu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lumezanu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lumezanu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lumezanu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

