Overview

Dr. Elena Lumezanu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Carol Davila U and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Lumezanu works at Advocare Arthritis Osteoporosis & Rheumatology Associates in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.