Dr. Elena Lerner, MD

Pediatrics
1.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Dr. Elena Lerner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.

Dr. Lerner works at Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy #281 in Valencia, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy #281
    27107 TOURNEY RD, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 222-2323

Nasopharyngitis

    Mar 15, 2022
    I'm surprised to see all the negative reviews of Dr. Lerner. My kids (11 and 9) have gone to her off an on (when we have Kaiser) since they were babies and we think she is very good! Her diagnosis and recomendations have alway been spot on when others had mis-diagnosed. She is also very responsive to messages and requests.
    • Pediatrics
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1083814636
    • University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
    Dr. Elena Lerner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lerner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lerner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lerner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lerner works at Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy #281 in Valencia, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lerner’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lerner. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lerner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lerner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lerner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

