Dr. Elena Lerner, MD
Overview
Dr. Elena Lerner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy #28127107 TOURNEY RD, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 222-2323
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
I'm surprised to see all the negative reviews of Dr. Lerner. My kids (11 and 9) have gone to her off an on (when we have Kaiser) since they were babies and we think she is very good! Her diagnosis and recomendations have alway been spot on when others had mis-diagnosed. She is also very responsive to messages and requests.
About Dr. Elena Lerner, MD
- Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1083814636
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
Dr. Lerner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lerner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
