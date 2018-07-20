Overview

Dr. Elena Langdon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Henderson, NV.



Dr. Langdon works at Pediatric Urology of Las Vegas in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.