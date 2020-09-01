Overview

Dr. Elena Jones, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Jones works at Elena L. Jones MD PC in New York, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Acne and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.