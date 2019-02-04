Overview

Dr. Elena Ivanina, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with New York City Department Of Health and Mental Hygiene



Dr. Ivanina works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties at East 85th Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.