Dr. Elena Ivanina, DO
Dr. Elena Ivanina, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with New York City Department Of Health and Mental Hygiene
Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties at East 85th Street178 E 85th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 434-3427
Manhattan Endoscopy Center, LLC535 5th Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 682-2828
Northwell Health Physician Partners at Chelsea South22 W 15TH ST, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 434-6400
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr Ivanina is so knowledgeable, patient, diligent and kind! She calls me back and answers my questions thoroughly! She researches medications if / when I have had a history of symptoms. Grateful to be in Dr. Ivanina’s care.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1629396445
- New York City Department Of Health and Mental Hygiene
- Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Public Health & General Preventive Medicine
Dr. Ivanina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ivanina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ivanina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ivanina has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ivanina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ivanina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ivanina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ivanina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ivanina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.