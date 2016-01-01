Dr. Elena Hadjicharalambous, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hadjicharalambous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elena Hadjicharalambous, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elena Hadjicharalambous, MD is a dermatologist in Salt Lake City, UT. She currently practices at Woseth Dermatology. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Hadjicharalambous is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Woseth Dermatology1548 E 4500 S Ste 202, Salt Lake City, UT 84117 Directions (801) 266-8841
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Elena Hadjicharalambous, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- 1659785194
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Hadjicharalambous?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hadjicharalambous accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hadjicharalambous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hadjicharalambous has seen patients for Acne, Rash and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hadjicharalambous on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hadjicharalambous has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hadjicharalambous.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hadjicharalambous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hadjicharalambous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.