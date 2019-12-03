Dr. Elena Grebenciucova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grebenciucova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elena Grebenciucova, MD
Dr. Elena Grebenciucova, MD is a Neuroimmunology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neuroimmunology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care259 E Erie St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care259 E Erie St Lavin Family Pavilion Suite 1900, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
I had one of the best experiences I've ever had with a medical care professional when seeing Dr. Elena Grebenciucova for a neurological concern related to severe migraines and hormonal birth control. She took my concern seriously, actively listened and reflected back what I was telling her, demonstrated empathy and expertise in the field, and urgently pursued a solution. As many women might unfortunately know, this level of belief and attentiveness can be rare to come by with medical professionals. Dr. Grebenciucova went the extra mile to research the particular birth control I had been taking, communicate (via phone call!) its dangers with my particular predisposition, and expertly recommend an alternative, safer option. As a result, I've been doing much better. I would recommend her to anyone, especially women seeking help with neurological issues related to hormonal birth control.
About Dr. Elena Grebenciucova, MD
- Neuroimmunology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1467708305
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- University of Chicago
- University of Chicago (NorthShore)
- East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine
- Neurology
