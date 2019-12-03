See All Neurologists in Chicago, IL
Neuroimmunology
2.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Elena Grebenciucova, MD is a Neuroimmunology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neuroimmunology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Grebenciucova works at Regenstein Center for Neurological Care in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Regenstein Center for Neurological Care
    259 E Erie St, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-7950
    Regenstein Center for Neurological Care
    259 E Erie St Lavin Family Pavilion Suite 1900, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-7950

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Concussion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Antibody Deficiency Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Infections Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Demyelinating Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuro-Muscular Conditions Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Neuromyelitis Optica Chevron Icon
Neurosarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatology Conditions Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Transverse Myelitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 03, 2019
    I had one of the best experiences I've ever had with a medical care professional when seeing Dr. Elena Grebenciucova for a neurological concern related to severe migraines and hormonal birth control. She took my concern seriously, actively listened and reflected back what I was telling her, demonstrated empathy and expertise in the field, and urgently pursued a solution. As many women might unfortunately know, this level of belief and attentiveness can be rare to come by with medical professionals. Dr. Grebenciucova went the extra mile to research the particular birth control I had been taking, communicate (via phone call!) its dangers with my particular predisposition, and expertly recommend an alternative, safer option. As a result, I've been doing much better. I would recommend her to anyone, especially women seeking help with neurological issues related to hormonal birth control.
    About Dr. Elena Grebenciucova, MD

    • Neuroimmunology
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1467708305
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pennsylvania Health System
    • University of Chicago
    • University of Chicago (NorthShore)
    • East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elena Grebenciucova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grebenciucova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grebenciucova has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grebenciucova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grebenciucova works at Regenstein Center for Neurological Care in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Grebenciucova’s profile.

    Dr. Grebenciucova has seen patients for Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grebenciucova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Grebenciucova. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grebenciucova.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grebenciucova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grebenciucova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

