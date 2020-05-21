Dr. Elena Gogoneata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gogoneata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elena Gogoneata, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elena Gogoneata, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Batavia, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and Saint Bernard Hospital.
Amber Medical Clinic S.c.1001 E Wilson St Ste 180, Batavia, IL 60510 Directions (630) 879-1091
Rheumatology Services Ltd.3510 Hobson Rd Ste 304, Woodridge, IL 60517 Directions (312) 842-7117
A 2 C L Irving & Western4025 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60618 Directions (773) 807-5383
Weather Sykes Health Center2555 S King Dr, Chicago, IL 60616 Directions (312) 842-7117
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
- Saint Bernard Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
She always carefully listens and has vast knowledge of causes for inflammation. I have been a patient for over a year.
About Dr. Elena Gogoneata, MD
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, French, Italian, Polish, Russian, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1952313637
- Advocate Ravenswood Med Center
- Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina
