Dr. Elena Gimenez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elena Gimenez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea.
Dr. Gimenez works at
Locations
St Joseph Mercy Hospital5301 McAuley Dr, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 712-8100
Sjmhs Specialty Physicians5333 McAuley Dr Rm 3001, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 712-8100
UGNJ Glen Ridge777 Bloomfield Ave, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Directions (973) 429-0462
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor! She cares about you!
About Dr. Elena Gimenez, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1841457447
Education & Certifications
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Yale University
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gimenez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gimenez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gimenez works at
Dr. Gimenez has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gimenez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Gimenez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gimenez.
