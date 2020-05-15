Overview

Dr. Elena Gimenez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea.



Dr. Gimenez works at ST JOSEPH MERCY HOSPITAL in Ypsilanti, MI with other offices in Glen Ridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.