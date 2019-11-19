Dr. Elena Ghetie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghetie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elena Ghetie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elena Ghetie, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Ghetie works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwest Rheumatology Assocs9555 SW Barnes Rd Ste 150, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 297-3384Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Northwest Rheumatology Associates PC Main Office9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 314, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 297-3384
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghetie?
Just saw her for the first time, so far, she’s real good
About Dr. Elena Ghetie, MD
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1396926093
Education & Certifications
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghetie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghetie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghetie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghetie works at
Dr. Ghetie has seen patients for Arthritis, Raynaud's Disease and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghetie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghetie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghetie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghetie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghetie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.