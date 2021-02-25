Dr. Elena Geppert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geppert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elena Geppert, MD
Overview
Dr. Elena Geppert, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in League City, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Dba Dr Peggy Chang100 Enterprise Ave, League City, TX 77573 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Had abdominoplasty, lipo and fat transfer to breasts after 130lb weight loss. I am THRILLED with my results!! Dr Geppert really listened to what I wanted and exceeded my expectations by far. Her staff is wonderful. Very caring, helpful and friendly. Special shout out to the O.R. Nurse Nikki. Never even felt her starting my i.v. and she took AMAZING care of me from start to finish. Can't say enough good things about every aspect of my care.
About Dr. Elena Geppert, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1063694057
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Geppert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geppert accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geppert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Geppert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geppert.
