Dr. Elena Geppert, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Dr. Elena Geppert, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in League City, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Geppert works at Dba Dr Peggy Chang in League City, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dba Dr Peggy Chang
    100 Enterprise Ave, League City, TX 77573 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 25, 2021
    Had abdominoplasty, lipo and fat transfer to breasts after 130lb weight loss. I am THRILLED with my results!! Dr Geppert really listened to what I wanted and exceeded my expectations by far. Her staff is wonderful. Very caring, helpful and friendly. Special shout out to the O.R. Nurse Nikki. Never even felt her starting my i.v. and she took AMAZING care of me from start to finish. Can't say enough good things about every aspect of my care.
    Amy — Feb 25, 2021
    About Dr. Elena Geppert, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063694057
    Education & Certifications

    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elena Geppert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geppert is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Geppert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Geppert accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Geppert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Geppert works at Dba Dr Peggy Chang in League City, TX. View the full address on Dr. Geppert's profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Geppert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geppert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geppert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geppert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

