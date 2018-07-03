Dr. Geamanu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elena Geamanu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elena Geamanu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Edmonds, WA.
Dr. Geamanu works at
Locations
Swedish Prof Health Service Cardiology21616 76th Ave W Ste 212, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions (425) 673-3820
Hospital Affiliations
- Olympic Medical Center
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Geamanu?
I like Dr. Geamanu very much. She is very knowledgeable and cares about her patients.
About Dr. Elena Geamanu, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1942488937
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geamanu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geamanu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geamanu works at
Dr. Geamanu has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geamanu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Geamanu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geamanu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geamanu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geamanu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.