Dr. Elena Frankfurt, MD

Psychiatry
2 (13)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elena Frankfurt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago.

Dr. Frankfurt works at Elena Frankfurt MD in Vernon Hills, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Elena Frankfurt MD PC
    977 Lakeview Pkwy Ste 165, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 247-1555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Feb 20, 2016
    Great doctor. Looks out for the best interest of her patients. Takes detailed notes every session about anything new that has changed. Very knowledgable of medications and interactions with overlapping disorders. If your a medication seeking patient, do not waste your time with this doctor she can seek that behavior out right away. If your unhappy with this doctor, your most likely a medication seeking patient jumping from doctor to doctor. So save her time for patients her truly appreciate her.
    Jessica in Mundelein, IL — Feb 20, 2016
    About Dr. Elena Frankfurt, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184792749
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Chicago Hosps
    Medical Education
    • University of Chicago
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elena Frankfurt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frankfurt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frankfurt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frankfurt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frankfurt works at Elena Frankfurt MD in Vernon Hills, IL. View the full address on Dr. Frankfurt’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Frankfurt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frankfurt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frankfurt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frankfurt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

