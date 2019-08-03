Dr. Elena Ferran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elena Ferran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elena Ferran, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AT UTICA-ROME and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Ferran works at
Locations
Nyu Center for Women's Health207 E 84th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions (646) 754-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My comment is not about the service provided by the office staff but about Doctor Elena Ferran. She is excellent! Very personable and informational! She had amazing "bedside manners" and patiently answered the many questions that I had. Having an appt like this could be uncomfortable due to its nature, but she makes you feel at ease and completely comfortable! Highly recommended!!!
About Dr. Elena Ferran, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1578603213
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AT UTICA-ROME
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferran works at
Dr. Ferran has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferran.
