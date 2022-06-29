See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Columbus, OH
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Dr. Elena Christofides, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Christofides works at Endocrinology Associates, Inc in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

    Endocrinology Associates Inc.
    72 W 3rd Ave, Columbus, OH 43201 (614) 453-9999

  Mount Carmel East
  Riverside Methodist Hospital

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Jun 29, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Christofides for a few years now. I love that she treats her patients, and not simply their lab numbers. This is a skill that many physicians are losing in today's world. I see many reviews here that say she is "rude". I personally disagree. She is willing to be frank with her patients, and sometimes you hear what you don't want to hear, and sometimes that truth hurts. But she is also willing to work with you to find ways to address the concerns she has for your health.
Rich — Jun 29, 2022
    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    27 years of experience
    English
    1306893433
    OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
