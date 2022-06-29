Dr. Elena Christofides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christofides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elena Christofides, MD
Dr. Elena Christofides, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Endocrinology Associates Inc.72 W 3rd Ave, Columbus, OH 43201 Directions (614) 453-9999
- Mount Carmel East
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient of Dr. Christofides for a few years now. I love that she treats her patients, and not simply their lab numbers. This is a skill that many physicians are losing in today's world. I see many reviews here that say she is "rude". I personally disagree. She is willing to be frank with her patients, and sometimes you hear what you don't want to hear, and sometimes that truth hurts. But she is also willing to work with you to find ways to address the concerns she has for your health.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Dr. Christofides accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
