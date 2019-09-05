Dr. Elena Christ, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christ is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elena Christ, MD
Dr. Elena Christ, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Weill Cornell Medicine At Lower Manhattan156 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions (646) 962-7246
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Truly excellent service, Dr. Christ exudes expertise, confidence and trust. One of the greatest medical experiences I’ve had!
About Dr. Elena Christ, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1629334339
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Christ has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christ has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christ works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Christ. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christ.
