Dr. Elena Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elena Campbell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elena Campbell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Prairieville, LA.
Dr. Campbell works at
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Health Center - Prairieville16220 Airline Hwy, Prairieville, LA 70769 Directions (225) 744-1111Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Elena Campbell, MD1014 Saint Clair Blvd Ste 3000, Gonzales, LA 70737 Directions (337) 470-3260
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Campbell?
About Dr. Elena Campbell, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1932376332
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell works at
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Bladder Infection and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.