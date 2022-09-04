Dr. Elena Bortan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bortan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elena Bortan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elena Bortan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Vernon, CT. They graduated from Carol Davila University Of Medicine and Pharmacy and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Middlesex Hospital.
Locations
Hartford Healthcare Movement Disorders Center35 Talcottville Rd Ste 6, Vernon, CT 06066 Directions (860) 870-6385
Hartford HealthCare HealthCenter - Mystic100 Perkins Farm Dr Ste 102, Mystic, CT 06355 Directions (860) 870-6385
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Middlesex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am a relatively new patient of Dr. Bortan, but in just 3 visits (so far) she has brought under control a health issue that has plagued me for years AND given me hope that ongoing management is possible. Dr. Bortan is knowledgeable, caring, accessible, and has a delightful sense of humor. I am very grateful for her care and counsel.
About Dr. Elena Bortan, MD
- Neurology
- English, Romanian
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic Medical Center
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Lincoln Medical Center (NY)
- Carol Davila University Of Medicine and Pharmacy
- Neurology
Dr. Bortan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bortan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bortan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bortan has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bortan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bortan speaks Romanian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bortan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bortan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bortan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bortan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.